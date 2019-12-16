Rwanda Agriculture Board Returns Home to Southern Province

Headquarters of Rwanda Agriculture Board(RAB) have returned to their old home located in Huye district, southern Province to comply with the cabinet resolution.

A communique signed by Doctor Patrick Karangwa, the Director General of RAB today informed the general public that “to comply with the cabinet resolution of July 29,2019, RAB headquarters have effective December 16,2019 relocated to Rubona in Huye District.”

RAB, Rubona station which has transformed into the new home served as headquarters of Institut des Sciences Agronomiques du Rwanda(ISAR) which would merge with several other agricultural institutions to form Rwanda Agriculture Board(RAB) a couple of years after relocating to Kigali in 2008.

According to the cabinet resolution of July 29,2019, several government institutions have to relocate to provincial offices.

They include the National Institute of Museums of Rwanda, a part of the National Industrial Development Agency(NIDA), National Itorero Program, among others.